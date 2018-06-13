Why Sophia Bush Felt Pressured Into Marrying Chad Michael Murray

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 11:41 AM
Sophia Bush says she never really wanted to marry Chad Michael Murray.
The 35-year-old actress and 36-year-old actor met on the set of One Tree Hill and wed in 2005, less than a year after getting engaged. Five months after their wedding, it was revealed that they had split. In early 2006, Bush filed for an annulment, citing fraud, but her request was denied. She and Murray were granted a divorce that December. The exes lost touch after Murray exited One Tree Hill in 2009.
"Everybody's been 22 and stupid," Bush told Andy Cohen on his Radio Andy Sirius XM show on Wednesday.
"It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do," the actress said, talking about the marriage. "Because how do you let everybody down and how do you- what's the fight and when you have bosses telling you that you're the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don't because our days start on time."
"Life is always loaded," she said. "What the public knows ever is never- it's not the tip of the iceberg. Hilarie [Burton] and I used to laugh and we were like, 'If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much f--king better than the drama that the writers write.'"
She told Cohen, "I get why you ask, but it's like, people won't let it go."
SGranitz/WireImage
Bush has rarely talked about her and Murray's divorce in the press.
"We were two stupid kids who had no business being in a relationship in the first place," she told Cohen on his Bravo show Watch What Happens Live in 2014. "To all the other costars who've worked it out, more power to you."
The actress also wrote in Cosmopolitan magazine in 2017, "I refuse to let that one relationship define me, which is why I've done my best to avoid discussing it for 10 years."
"I came to appreciate that relationships often serve a specific purpose at a certain point in time, for myriad reasons," she said. "Some are meant to heal you, some are meant to teach you how to build yourself up, and some are meant to show you how to trust your own intuition. You call in exactly whom and what you need over the course of your life, as you are learning life's lessons. And learn them you will. Even if you try to avoid these teachings, they're coming for you. This reality has taught me that the relationships that don't lead to lifetime commitments are not failures. Not every love can last forever."
