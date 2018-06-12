Pete Davidson Bought Ariana Grande's $100,000 Engagement Ring in May, Jeweler Says

New details about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's engagement have emerged!

E! News spoke with Greg Yuna, the jeweler who designed the pop star's diamond bauble, who says Davidson came to him about a month ago with a request for the ring.

As Yuna remembers it, "Pete called me at the end of May and said 'Look, I'm getting a ring. This is what I want.' And I told him that I had the right ring for him. He didn't tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret. He didn't tell me anything about it."

It took two weeks to make the pear-shaped ring, which clocks in at just over 3-carats. The Saturday Night Live star paid a whopping $93,000 for it, Yuna reveals.