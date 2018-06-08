Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations Marathon Planned By Travel Channel to Honor Late Chef

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 12:25 PM
Travel Channel is paying tribute to Anthony Bourdain. The network announced it will air an all-day marathon of Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, on Sunday, June 10.
Bourdain was found dead, an apparent suicide, in his hotel room in France. The chef and TV host was working on an episode for his CNN series Parts Unknown.
The No Reservations marathon runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, June 10 on Travel Channel. No Reservations, which featured Bourdain exploring local cultures and cuisines everywhere from the United States to Uzbekistan, aired more than 140 episodes from 2005-2012. In 2009 the series won an Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming.
During the 12-hour marathon, Travel Channel said fans can catch celebrated episodes including the episodes set in Laos, Spain's Costa Brava, and the episode where Bourdain "explores the food and people of the ‘two Maines.'"
"We are stunned and deeply saddened to hear that the world is now without its global ambassador, Anthony Bourdain. He was an incredible talent who showed us beautiful, gritty, complicated and delicious places in every corner of the world. His wit and perspective will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time," a spokesperson for Travel Channel said in a statement.
Travel Channel
CNN is also airing tributes to Bourdain. Starting Friday, June 8 at 10 p.m. the network will air Remembering Anthony Bourdain. On Saturday, June 9, CNN will air some of Bourdain's favorite Parts Unknown shows. Sunday, June 10 will feature a previously scheduled episode of Parts Unknown with a new introduction by Anderson Cooper. A rebroadcast of Remembering Anthony Bourdain follows Sunday, June 10 at 10 p.m. on CNN.
"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for CNN said in a statement on Friday. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
Vanderpump Rules Stars Celebrate Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Engagement at a Surprise Party
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?