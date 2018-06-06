Orlando Brown Arrested for Felony Drug Possession in Las Vegas

Wed., Jun. 6, 2018

Orlando Brown is in trouble with the law again.  

The former Disney Channel star is facing drug charges after being arrested Monday evening in Las Vegas, authorities confirm to E! News. 

Brown, who starred on That's So Raven, was booked on one charge of felony narcotics possession, as well as misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and obstructing a public officer. He also had an active warrant for domestic battery. 

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Brown was stopped by police when he was seen getting out of a cab, going into a nearby motel and returning to the car moments later. 

Upon arrest, authorities said they discovered what appeared to be meth and a pipe in the 30-year-old actor's possession. 

In Orlando's mug shot, his massive chest tattoo of former co-star Raven-Symoné is clearly visible. He proudly displayed the new ink on social media last month. 

Earlier this year, the one-time child star was arrested following a family dispute between his girlfriend and his girlfriend's mom. He was charged with battery against a spouse, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Brown has not commented on the arrest. 

