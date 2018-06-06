Beyoncé and Jay Z Show Off Twins Rumi and Sir Carter During On the Run II Tour Kickoff

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour just started and it's already making headlines!

The couple is currently kicking off their stadium tour in Cardiff and fans at the show are posting pics and videos from the epic music event on social media. One major moment from the show? The couple shows off their twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter in a concert video!

Social media users have posted images of the couple holding their twin babies, alongside a series of messages, in the concert video. One message reads "love never changes" while another reads "love is universal."