Hilary Duff Shares Matthew Koma Relationship Update: Has Her Mom Approved?

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 6:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Hilary Duff is head over heels in love with her boyfriend, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma

The pair got back together for a third time last year, and it's been nothing but smooth sailing for the Younger star, 30, and Koma, 31, ever since. E! News recently caught up with Hilary on the red carpet, and had nothing but wonderful things to say about her beau. 

"I got a really nice guy," the former child star gushed. "He's so great." 

Over the weekend, Duff threw a bowling-themed birthday celebration for Koma, which her mom also attended. (No surprise here, Hilary's mama is a big fan of the man her daughter comes home to every day.)

Photos

Hilary Duff's Swimsuit Style

Hilary told us, "My mom was at Matt's birthday and she was like, ‘I just love him. I love him so much. He's the best.' I'm like, 'I'm here. I exist, you know? You're always on my side!'"

"She's such a traitor," she teased. 

It's a special time in Duff's household for another reason: Son Luca Comrie, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie, is graduating from kindergarten this week! The one-time Disney Channel legend called the moment "insane" and "bittersweet," adding, "It's easy to be a good parent when you have a good kid. All kids are great but I honestly thank God he chose me." 

Watch our entire interview with Duff in the video above! 

Season 5 of Younger premieres on TV Land tonight at 10 p.m. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hilary Duff , Couples , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Elaine Welteroth, Aurora James, CFDA 2018

Brother Vellies Designer Aurora James and Elaine Welteroth Are the Ultimate BFFs

David Spade

David Spade Breaks His Silence on Kate Spade's Death: "I Still Can't Believe It"

"Legally Blonde 3": Back and Blonder Than Ever?

Michael B. Jordan

Here's Why Michael B. Jordan Only Wants to Audition for Roles Written for White Men

Miss America Ends Swimsuit Competition…#ByeByeBikini

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Chicago West

Kim Kardashian Teases Details About Hubby Kanye West's 41st Birthday Plans!

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Instagram

Why Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's Breakup Didn't Last Long

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.