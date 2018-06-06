Here's Why Country Music Can't Stop Talking About Carly Pearce

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to pay attention to Carly Pearce.

As country music's biggest stars come together later tonight at the 2018 CMT Music Awards, fans will likely be keeping their eyes on the "Every Little Thing" singer who has quickly made a name for herself in the genre.

Maybe it's because she has already had the opportunity to tour with Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts. Perhaps it's because of her genuine personality that is put on display everyday on social media. Or maybe the 28-year-old deserves praise for her powerful voice and catchy tunes that speak to a large audience.

"I'm a woman talking about things that women go through," Carly shared with E! News ahead of tonight's big show. "It's definitely country, but it has this vulnerability yet strength to it."

From the beginning, her record label Big Machine Label Group said she was "the most important female artist we've signed since Taylor Swift." And instead of freaking out over the comparison, Carly took it as motivation to fulfill her hopes and dreams.