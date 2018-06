Pete Davidson Debuts 2 Ariana Grande Tribute Tattoos After Confirming Relationship

It's a tale as old as time: Boy meets girl, boy dates girl, boy becomes the Boy With the Ariana Grande Tattoo...make that two.

Last month, E! News learned the singer was dating SNL star and comedian Pete Davidson. Earlier this week, he made their relationship Instagram official.

Days later, on Saturday, Los Angeles tattoo artist London Reese posted on his Instagram photos of two tattoos he inked on Davidson; Grande's initials on the performer's right thumb and on his upper neck, an image of the black bunny mask the singer wears on the cover of her 2016 album Dangerous Woman.