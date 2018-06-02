Saturday Savings: Love Bella Hadid's Heart-Shaped Bodysuit for Half the Price

Falling in love with Bella Hadid's bodysuit just got easier.

During the Cannes Film Festival, the model demonstrated a look that's both easy to style and sophisticated. Elevating your typical white T-shirt and jeans, she stunned in a Fleur du Mal white bodysuit that features a heart-shaped neckline and collar—a very flattering cut—with high-rise boyfriend jeans, silver heels and a Dior bag.

The brilliance of this ensemble is the fit of the top and jeans. Opting for a bodysuit, rather than a T-shirt, keeps the look clean and slim, since she doesn't have to worrying about tucking in extra fabric. The heart-shaped neckline adds a feminine note to the casual style, while the collar adds class. The rise of the jeans hits just above the hips, framing her lower half, and its loose fit brings balance to the form-fitting top.