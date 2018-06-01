A TV Wasteland: When Beloved Stars' Bad Behavior Ruins Their Classic Comedies Forever

For most of my adult life, when I've attempted to explain the unique alchemy that is my sense of humor, I've related it to people by explaining it in terms of the television shows that shaped me in my formative years. My own personal holy triumvirate of TV sitcoms, if you will.

"I'm a combination of The Golden Girls' campy and heartfelt bitchiness, Seinfeld's neurotic observations, and Roseanne's deeply sarcastic family weirdness," I'll say. I'm always giving myself too much credit. I'm not nearly as funny as any of these examples by half. But these are the shows that, for better or worse, crafted what I find funny and, to an extent, how I relate to the world.

It's also what's made Roseanne Barr's prolonged fall from grace cut so deep.