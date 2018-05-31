Gigi Hadid's Cowboy Boots Were Made for Strutting

Gigi Hadidis adding a modern touch to Western style.

This week, the model was photographed in New York City wearing a blue plaid button-down, maxi denim skirt and Miron Crosby cowboy boots. She accessorized her look with wide silver hoops and bangles, keeping her hair and makeup minimal. 

Based on the plaid top, denim bottom and boots, it sounds like a cowgirl uniform. Yet, with a closer look at the details, each component of the outfit offers a twist on the traditional style. The navy and indigo blue shirt features long, brown leathers straps, which reach past her arm length, to keep the rolled-up sleeves intact. It's form-fitting and meets the skirt at an asymmetrical hem, which frames her hips in an unique way. To top it off, the Margarette Caramel and Champagne boots feature star appliqués with a cream hue, based on inspiration from West Texas night skies.

All together, the look reminds of HBO's Westworld with its graceful blend of new and old world style. Separately, the boots are the most standout feature in their design and appeal. They have an impact, no matter what you pair them with.

To recreate her look, add a pair of star-studded cowboy boots to your wardrobe. You can wear them with denim and a basic top, or you can take your style up a level and wear contrasting patterns like the model.

Shop the look below!

ASOS

AMMA Suede Star Boots, Now $52

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Dress Boutique

Beige Star Suede Booties, $69

MOJO MOXY

Trudie Western Boot, Now $70

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Stetson

Star Cowgirl Boots, Now $201

Modern Vice

Black and Red Bolt, $398

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Golden Goose

Wish Star Cowboy Knee Boot, $1,050

