John Cena Tweets Sexy Message Amid Nikki Bella Reconciliation Rumors

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., May. 28, 2018 4:18 PM
John Cena just posted a kinda sexy tweet amid rumors that he and ex-fiancée Nikki Bella may be reconciling...
Earlier today, the wrestler hopped on Twitter and wrote, "Let’s stop messing around, and start messing around."
Ooooh really, John?
Interestingly enough, just after John tweeted that steamy message, E! News can report that he and Nikki were spotted this afternoon, eating lunch at Civico 1845 in San Diego, where the two share a home together.
An eyewitness told E! News that the duo "looked very much together" and noted that an employee at the restaurant said that John is "a regular."
Despite calling things off after six years on April 15, these two just can't seem to quit each other. Last week, they were also spotted in San Diego.
Last week, a source told E! News that the two are definitely back together.
That news shouldn't come as a major surprise considering John made sure Nikki kept the huge diamond sparkler John he gave her when he proposed during Wrestle Mania 33 last year. Apparently he wanted it to stand as a reminder of the love they once shared.
The two began dating in 2012 and documented the trials and tribulations of their relationship on E!'s Total Divas and Total Bellas.
A rep for the couple confirmed the split news at the time: "After much contemplation and six years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple."
The reality stars also released a joint statement to E! News, "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives. "
