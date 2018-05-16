by Zach Johnson | Wed., May. 16, 2018 8:15 AM
John Cena hasn't given up on Nikki Bella—and vice versa.
On Monday, John appeared on Today, where he spoke candidly about what life has been like since they called off their wedding. "It's up and it's down. It's been incredibly reflective, which is amazing, but it's very difficult. I had my heart broken out of nowhere—for me, it was out of nowhere. Anyone who has experienced that knows it comes with a series of bad feelings. I still love Nicole. I would love to marry Nicole. I still would love to have a family with Nicole," the Blockers actor said. "It was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended."
"I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children," John promised co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hota Kotb. "I just want us to work."
When she appeared on the same show Wednesday, Nikki said she was "so shocked" when she heard what John had said. "I literally was in the middle of the red carpet for the NBCUniversal Upfront and got the breaking news. John—and you guys know this—is absolutely an amazing man. He is such a sweetheart and I truly love him so much. He's my best friend," she said. "But I think a lot of us who go through the wedding planning process are forced to face these issues that we have hiding deep down inside. I just know that a healthy me will be a healthy us. I do have hope for our future, but I know right now, I need to work on me. Before I do say those vows and walk down that aisle, I just do not want to be hesitant. I do not want to be regretful."
Nikki added that she became "exhausted" from all the "sacrifice" in their relationship.
"She's been exhausted because she's been in a marriage with me for 34 years, and I'm not an easy wife!" twin Brie Bella joked. "For me, I love both of them and I applaud them for putting their relationship out there, which you'll see in this season of Total Bellas. It's really hard when you're filming a reality show. My sister and I were always the type of people who were open books. We have no filters. The good, the bad, the ugly—it's all going on our show. It just shows everyone that you're not alone. Like, cold feet really exist! You know, I'm her twin; I have her back. John's my brother. I text him all the time. He was actually my first Mother's Day text I got. I love him. He's a great man. I love them both together and I can't wait to see how this ends."
Asked to predict her future with John, Nikki said, "I have hope. I really do."
