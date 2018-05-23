Camilla Parker-Bowles Reveals Her Favorite Part of the Royal Wedding

According tweets from the Daily Mail's Rebecca English, Camilla described the couple's wedding as "uplifting," but admitted that the royal family didn't know "what would happen next."

Seemingly referencing Thomas' absence from the wedding, Camilla said, "It was such a lovely day. Just everything went right. We all wondered whatever would happen next and then everything went right. The only thing is that we are all losing our voices now."

Camilla also shared some of her favorite parts of the wedding, like the uplifting atmosphere and the beautiful weather.

"It's nice to have something that is uplifting rather than depressing," she said (via English). "Everything was just perfect, including the weather, which couldn't have been better. It was a beautiful day."