25 Details From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding You May Have Missed

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., May. 19, 2018 4:40 PM

And just like that, the royal wedding has officially come to a close. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows in front of approximately 600 guests inside St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, a groundbreaking event that officially united the newly crowned Duke and Duchess of Sussex in holy matrimony. 

And by all accounts, the couple's after-hours celebration is still going! Prince Harry and Meghan arrived to Frogmore House for their second, more intimate reception on Saturday evening, where about 200 of their nearest and dearest were expected to gather for one last toast. 

Photos

25 Royal Wedding Details You May Have Missed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding

Ben Birchhall/pool photo via AP

Think you managed to catch all the details from the televised spectacle? Think again!

Test your royal wedding knowledge (or just catch up on the day's events) by checking out 25 major details from Prince Harry and Meghan's nuptials that might've slipped through the cracks in the gallery above.

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

