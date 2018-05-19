25 Details From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding You May Have Missed

And just like that, the royal wedding has officially come to a close.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows in front of approximately 600 guests inside St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, a groundbreaking event that officially united the newly crowned Duke and Duchess of Sussex in holy matrimony.

And by all accounts, the couple's after-hours celebration is still going! Prince Harry and Meghan arrived to Frogmore House for their second, more intimate reception on Saturday evening, where about 200 of their nearest and dearest were expected to gather for one last toast.