WTF Happened to That Spice Girls Reunion? Investigating the Royal Wedding Rumor

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sat., May. 19, 2018 11:18 AM

We're going to have to wait a little longer for that Spice Girls reunion.

If you were like us, there was some serious hope that Mel B, Melanie C, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton would come together and be a part of the royal wedding somehow, someway.

But with the ceremony officially over and receptions well underway, it doesn't appear that the girl group is together and reuniting during the festivities in and around London.

So what the heck happened to what once looked like a very promising reunion?

Let's do some digging and try to get some answers, shall we?

Concrete speculation of a possible invitation first began in February 2018 when Mel B appeared on The Real where the royal wedding came into discussion.

The America's Got Talent judge said she will be "going" before realizing that may have been a secret. "I don't know if I should have said that live on camera, but..." she added.

"Did you get an invitation?" co-host Jeannie Mai asked. Mel B answered, "Well, it was the five Spice Girls. Why am I so honest?"

Things took a different turn, however, in March when Mel C said she didn't have an invite to the special day at St. George's Chapel.

"Oh yes there's been quite a lot of press interest there, my invite hasn't turned up yet. It was all that snow. I think the mail's been a bit held up in the snow," she shared at The Prince's Trust Awards in London. "I think [Mel B] was joking. I think the media ran with it a little bit."

But what about the ladies reuniting in London with producer Simon Fuller? They weren't talking about a royal wedding performance? It doesn't look like it.

Ultimately, Victoria was the only Spice Girls member to attend Saturday's wedding. Arriving alongside her husband David Beckham, the fashion designer wore a navy blue dress featuring fluid sleeves that took cues from her fall 2018 collection.

"Congratulations, an amazing day. So proud to be British!" Victoria shared on Instagram after the ceremony. "Thank you so much for including @davidbeckham and I. We are so honoured and so happy for you both."

As for the other members, they remain quiet on social media except for Emma who decided to celebrate at home with her very own unique look.

"Wedding house party!!!" she wrote on Instagram while wearing a veil and white outfit. We wannabe watching the celebrations with this spice. 

