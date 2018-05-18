EXCLUSIVE!

Maluma Says It Would Be a Dream to Finally Collaborate with Selena Gomez

by Diana Marti | Fri., May. 18, 2018

F.A.M.E is finally here! 

But before Maluma dropped his third studio album, we sat down the with the 24-year-old singer to talk about everything from collaborations to acting. 

In January 2017, fans of both the Colombian star and Selena Gomez lost it a bit when the singers started to follow each other on Instagram. 

Aside from liking each other's pics, the "Back to You" singer also posted a photo with the caption, "Vente pa' ca." 

That also happens to be the title of Maluma's song with Ricky Martin. Enough to make fans elated and assume that a musical collaboration was in the works. 

And according to Maluma, their fans were onto something. 

Selena Gomez Jokes She "Fixed" Her Met Gala Tan

"We had the chance to talk once, and I told her that I wanted to work with her. I thought we were going to work (together), but then she started doing her album. Maybe she got busy or something, and we stopped talking," he admits. "It would be a dream to work with her; it would be so beautiful. She's such an inspiration, and she's such an example. It would be an honor to share a song with her…it would be beautiful."

Maluma: Get to Know the Bilingual F.A.M.E. Singer

While Maluma has already worked with huge crossover stars like Martin and Shakira, he's got his eyes set on one day working with Justin Timberlake

F.A.M.E dropped today and it includes 15 tracks with collaborations from Marc Anthony, Jason Derulo, Prince Royce and Timbaland.  

Are you loving F.A.M.E? Sound off in the comments below! 

