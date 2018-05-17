Janet Jackson Gushes About Her Son Eissa in a Rare Interview

After spending a lifetime in the spotlight, Janet Jackson doesn't do interviews all that often. But, in the May 19 issue of Billboard, she speaks in detail about life with her 1-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana; the pop singer separated from Eissa's father, Wissam Al Mana, early last year.

"My son, even in his short 17 months on the planet, has showed me that love, no matter how deeply you believe you have experienced that emotion, can always go deeper. Love is limitless. And for someone like me, raised in show business where self-concern is always a priority, how fortunate I am now to be concerned, first and foremost, with the welfare of someone else," the 52-year-old "All for You" singer says. "Day after day and night after night, holding my baby in my arms, I am at peace. I am blessed. I feel bliss. In those moments, all is right with the world."

Janet, who goes into detail about her record-breaking career, also confesses that Bruno Mars holds a special place in her heart, since he provided the soundtrack to her new life. "Bruno was really the first music my son responded to. During and after his birth, I comforted myself with Brazilian jazz, music that always relaxes me. Then when the baby began crawling, Bruno was breaking out big and on the radio all the time. That delighted both of us," Janet recalls. "Bruno is a throwback to the days when the greatest artists could do it all: write, sing, dance, produce."

(Perhaps not coincidentally, Bruno has been compared to Janet's late sibling, Michael Jackson.)