Kim Kardashian Fears Upsetting Tristan Thompson Over New Khloe Kardashian Comments

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 10, 2018 10:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kim Kardashian doesn't make the same mistake twice.

Recently, when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim was asked to comment on Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity. "I don't even know how to describe it. It's so f--ked up," she told Ellen DeGeneres in defense of her sister, Khloe Kardashian. "I feel like Khloe always dives into relationships and puts her whole heart into everything. I mean, she moved [to Cleveland], and I've seen her be in a really tough situation before in her last relationship [with ex-husband Lamar Odom]." Kim said she treated Tristan like family and was "rooting" for him.

In a sneak peek from Friday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kim offered new insight into Khloe's life after scandal. "Honestly, she's so focused on her baby. Her baby is gorgeous. Gorgeous!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gushed. "So, you know, she's so happy."

Read

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Sweet Nickname for Baby True

Knowing Kim to be an "honest" person, Ryan Seacrest asked, "Is there any part of you that roots for Khloe and Tristan?" As her smile betrayed her feelings, Kim replied, "Yeah, I mean…" The audience began to laugh, prompting Kim to explain why she was choosing her words more carefully in this interview. "OK, last time I went on TV and I answered some questions about her I got blocked on social media—and not from Khloe. So, I'm going to...yes, I'm always rooting for her. I'm always rooting for love," Kim told Ryan and Kelly Ripa. "I'm always rooting for families."

"As your attorney," Kelly joked, "that's a great answer!"

In another preview from Friday's episode, Kim said her husband Kanye West is "doing really good," in spite of his recent interviews and controversial tweets. "He's in Wyoming recording. He has a couple albums, so he's just focused on that," she assured the co-hosts. "I will say, he gave me my first gray this week, and I am blaming that on him! But no, he's doing really good."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Tristan Thompson , Khloe Kardashian , Live With Kelly and Ryan , Kardashian News , Celebrities , Top Stories
Latest News
Shawn Mendes, Hailey Baldwin, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Awkward! Shawn Mendes Calls Hailey Baldwin His "Really Good Friend"

Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere

Alejandra Silva Married Richard Gere With Two Custom Wedding Gowns

Chris Pratt, MTV Movie Awards 2016

2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Announces Chris Pratt as Generation Award Winner

Monica Lewinsky

Town & Country Apologizes to Monica Lewinsky After Dumping Her for Bill Clinton

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner Gets Surprisingly Real in Her Rap About Motherhood

Selena Gomez, Back to You

Selena Gomez Expresses Regret in New Song "Back to You"

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Says One Direction's Fame Made Him Go "A Little Bit Nuts"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.