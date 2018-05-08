15 Best Headpieces at the Met Gala 2018, Ranked

There aren't many opportunities to wear halos, crowns and larger-than-life headpieces, so celebrities took full advantage of the Met Gala red carpet.

From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's simple halo to Winnie Harlow's sensational white headdress to Priyanka Chopra's embellished coif, for the first time in Met Gala history, headpieces dominated the red carpet. Some of these accessories added drama to the look as standalone pieces of art, while others were carefully intertwined with the hairstyle to elevate the star's beauty.

Overall, we can thank Anna Wintour's chosen theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," for inspiring the trend. Stylists and designers pulled from imagery of the Catholicism (Think: Angels, cathedrals, monarchies and stained glass windows) to create a very romanticized red carpet when celebrities transformed into royalty and angelic beings (although we have already thought of them this way).