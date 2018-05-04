Jenna Dewan Reflects on Her and Ex Channing Tatum's ''Instant'' Connection

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., May. 4, 2018 7:23 PM

Jenna Dewan, VEGAS Magazine, May/June 2018

Vegas Magazine/Contour by Getty Images

All the feels!

Jenna Dewan is featured on the cover of VEGAS magazine's 15th anniversary issue (her first since announcing her separation from Channing Tatum in April), in it remembering the day they met on the set of Step Up in 2005. 

"We started out as friends," Dewan recalled, "and I would say it was an instant recognition." The World of Dance judge continued, "When we met, it felt like we had known each other for many years." 

But despite their 8-year marriage ending, Jenna has no concerns about their friendship. As she put it, "Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we're really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what."

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, Dewan made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. When Ellen DeGeneres host accidentally referred to the celeb by her married name, Jenna graciously accepted her apology and thanked fans for their continued support. 

"I'm so sorry. I introduced you, and it was just such a habit," DeGeneres said. "And I have to say, the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful and for your daughter and the statements have been great. And I apologize. I just have known both of you for so long, and I'm so used to saying [it]."

Jenna responded, "I know, I know. Honestly, thank you and everybody for all the love and support. It's truly, like, it's so moving. So, thank you. It's all love."

Channing and Jenna share 4-year-old daughter Everly Tatum together. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

