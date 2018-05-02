Amanda Stanton Is Dating Bobby Jacobs! 5 Things to Know About Him

Amanda Stanton is moving upward and onward!

As The Bachelor in Paradise star leaves her drama with ex-boyfriend Robby Hayes in the rearview, a source tells E! News exclusively she has a new love interest by the name of Bobby Jacobs. And while we're told Amanda is taking things slow this time around, a photo of the social media maven and her beau at last weekend's Stagecoach Festival is most definitely worth a thousand words.

Our source reveals, "They have been dating for two months now. Amanda doesn't know where it's going to go yet because they're still getting to know each other, but so far so good!"

The pair lives "close to each other" in Southern California, the insider says, and adds that they met through Instagram after Bobby "slid into her DM's." As of now, he has yet to meet Amanda's two daughters, Kinsley and Charlie.