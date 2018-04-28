Nick Jonas/Instagram
Yeehaw! It's Stagecoach time!
One weekend after the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, celebs are once again flocking to the desert for the country music event of the year, the Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas, Lauren Bushnell, Kendra Wilkinson, Vanessa Grimaldi, Robby Hayes, Jef Holmes and more got their giddyup on during the three-day fest, which is headlined by Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Garth Brooks.
Stagecoach debuted in 2007 and has grown from 27,000 music fans a day it its infancy to over 70,000 festival goers a day.
Get an eyeful of all the stars who are getting into the cowboy way this weekend...
Nick Jonas
The "Jealous" singer is looking really cool as the sun sets on the fest's first night at Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif.
Shawn Johnson
The Olympian and the former Dancing With the Stars contestant was all smiles during some festival down time.
Robby Hayes
The Bachelor villain hangs out with some bros.
Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver
The Danish model stands out and away from the crowd at Empire Polo Field.
Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury
The Twilight actress chills with her fiancé in the pool during some festival down time.
Taylor Lautney
Taylor and his pals try to keep away from the desert dust.
Bella Tilley
The reality star was all smiles before heading to Stagecoach.
Lauren Bushnell
Lauren Bushnell
The reality star gets cozy with her lady friend at the country festival.
Brandi Cyrus, Vanessa Grimaldi and friends
Brandi meets up with The Bachelor star at Empire Polo Field.
Joe Jonas
The DNCE singer preps for the big day in the desert.
Kendra Wilkinson
Kendra Wilkinson
The newly brunette reality star gets wild on her way to the country music festival.
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The newly engaged couple has some fun with Nick and a gang of friends on Friday.
