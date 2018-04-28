Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus Get Married in a Beach Wedding Ceremony

Congrats to Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus!

The 27-year-old Australian Victoria's Secret model and her beau, whose real name is Greg Andrews, tied the knot in a wedding ceremony in the Bahamas on Saturday, more than two years after getting engaged, Us Weekly reports.

"I've done almost all of my wedding planning myself, which has been quite overwhelming, but also really exciting because it will have so much of Gregory and me in the look and feel," Shanina had told Vogue Italia in an interview published on Friday. "I have a custom dress that is a little bit elegant bohemian because we will be getting married on the beach. I'm incredibly excited for the big day!"

Shanina had told Daily Mail Australia last year that she and Ruckus planned to get married on a beach, saying, "Growing up in Australia, all Aussie's love a beach, so we'd love to see that happen. Unfortunately, I won't be having a wedding in Australia."

She also said she would wear a wedding dress that was beach appropriate, saying, "I don't like the big, puffy dress."