Carrie Underwood Has Some Fun With Mike Fisher In New Close-Up Video of Her Face

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 4:23 PM

She's having some fun!

On Saturday, Carrie Underwood had a blast with her husband Mike Fisher while the duo rode together in a car.

In the video, Carrie, who recently made her triumphant return to the stage at the 2018 ACM Awards earlier this month, sits in the passenger seat while the Nashville Predators' hockey player makes a high-pitched noise with his mouth.

He drives as the 35-year-old films the moment, which she then posted on Instagram Stories.

As he makes the squeaking sound, the country gal whispers to the camera and says "Help me." Over the video, the singer wrote, "Must we? So. Annoying."

The fun-filled video shows close-up images of the singer, who had previously kept her face hidden after her "hard fall" outside her house last November, as she rides in the car.

Every Photo of Carrie Underwood Since Her Freak Accident

Carrie Underwood, Instagram

Carrie Underwood/Instagram

Carrie Underwood, Scars, Face

Instagram

It's been over five months since the American Idol winner had a "freak random accident" in which she broke her wrist and injured her face. 

On New Year's, Carrie told her fan club members  that the November accident actually required her to have between 40-50 facial stitches

"Even though I've had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same," she wrote. "I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful."

The singer kept a low profile for months, both before and after sharing the news with her fans and many have been eager to see her face after her remark that she wasn't "quite looking the same."

Earlier this month, the "Before He Cheats" singer returned to the stage and spotlight for the ACMs, having all eyes on her, she received a standing ovation for her performance of "Cry Pretty." Prior to her performance, the country star shared a few images of her full face, which she had previously hidden.

Recently, Carrie gave her first interview since her fall and she explained what actually happened to her that fateful night in November.

"I was clumsy and I tripped," she told host Storme Warren during SiriusXM's The Highway. "I held onto the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed the step. There's one lone step. I said if I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been absolutely fine, but it's just because there was, I went to catch myself and I missed."

Ouch!

Since her stage comeback, Carrie's been keen on letting viewers see her face and showing them that she's doing A-okay despite her fall and the aftermath.

