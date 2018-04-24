Married at First Sight's Decision Day Brings Divorce, Apologizes and Baby Fever

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 8:03 PM
"Would you like to stay married or would you like to get a divorce?"
That was the all-important question being asked on tonight's season finale of Married at First Sight.
After eight weeks of marriage, three couples met up with experts Dr. Jessica Griffin, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz to discuss life as newlyweds.
And while each pair experienced their fair share of highs and lows, every couple was united in how they wanted their relationship to proceed going forward without Lifetime cameras.
So, who is ready to stay committed and who wants to change their relationship status once again? We're breaking down decision day below.
Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic
Reunited and it doesn't exactly feel so good. One week after Molly decided to pack her bags and move out after a big fight at the Universal Orlando Resort, the pair came back together again to discuss their eight weeks of marriage.
"I'm very sorry about how everything ended especially the last two weeks. I definitely didn't handle myself the way I wanted to," Molly confessed. "I would like there to be peace because I'm very sorry about everything that happened."
Jonathan added, "At some point you just want to move on and that's where I've been."
Ultimately, both parties officially confirmed that they wanted to reset their lives and get a divorce. "We both pretty much agreed that this marriage is over. We really didn't have anything else to share with each other," Jonathan explained. "I gave everything I had to make this work and in the end, it just wasn't enough."
Lifetime
Ryan Buckley and Jaclyn Schwartzberg
While the pair has experienced arguments and even dropped the D word at one point, the pair showed genuine love for each other on decision day.
"I feel really happy that I got to meet you and through all the highs and lows, I do know that I want to stay married to you. You're the person I want to be with and I want to do what I have to do to make you happy," Ryan shared with his wife. "There's no other girl I have eyes for."
With a smile on her face, Jaclyn revealed that she is falling in love with her husband more and more every day. In fact, the sales rep already sees a growing family in her future.
"I'm picturing my future with Ryan to be a house filled with love and hopefully kids and a family that will be adventurous and full of energy I'm sure…but we will have each other," she shared. "I'm excited to see where it goes."
Lifetime
Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre
When decision day arrived, viewers were on the edge of their seats waiting to see what the couple would share. It certainly didn't help that Shawniece admitted to being more nervous on decision day than on her wedding day. Ultimately, the pair appeared stronger than ever as they confirmed they are in this for the long haul.
"I think you're a great person and have a big heart and I think we were meant for each other so I'd like to stay married," Jephte explained. Shawniece added through tears, "I want to stay married because I believe in us. We both challenge each other. We both make each other stronger and together, we'll be unstoppable."
The exchange even had the experts shedding a few tears before the couple expressed their hopes of starting a family. Spoiler alert: Someone just announced their pregnancy.
"I think this is the best decision I've ever made," Jephte explained to his wife. "If I would have children with you right now, I know I'd be able to trust you in building that future."
Married at First Sight: After the Decision (produced by Kinetic Content) airs next Tuesday at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.
