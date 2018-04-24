Allison Mack and the Story of NXIVM: Inside the Alleged Sex Slavery Ring Accused of Turning Women Into Recruiters for Their ''Master''

When Smallville ended after 10 seasons in 2011, Allison Mack found herself a little adrift, having played journalist and town truth-seeker Chloe Sullivan for almost the entirety of her adult life.

"I was 28 and I felt not quite sure where I was going or who I was. I think that was probably the most bumpy transition," Mack told Fine Magazine for its March 2017 issue. Asked how she managed to navigate that change in her life, she said, "I have a wonderful teacher and mentor named Keith Raniere, who really gave me some incredible guidance."

She was appearing in a play, Red Velvet at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre, theater being an art Raniere had suggested she pursue.

"I think everyone needs a mentor. I don't think any of us really know the answers without a little bit of wisdom. If you aren't willing to be humble enough to seek wisdom from other people, I think you're missing a lot of really incredible opportunities to build a certain amount of depth and value in your life that you wouldn't have if you didn't have somebody to help guide you. I chose to have this mentor in my life, and I was talking to him about my struggle, confusion, and not knowing what to do. He said, 'Why don't you take some time and think about? Give yourself some space to figure out who you are now.' So that's what I did."

At the time, maybe, that just sounded like glowing praise. Now, in hindsight... more like indoctrination?