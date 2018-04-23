Wanted Is Coming to Netflix in May 2018

Here's a film you'll want to press play on Netflix next month.

E! News can exclusively reveal the 2008 action thriller Wanted starring Angelina Jolie is coming to Netflix on May 16. The Oscar-winning actress famously starred alongside James McAvoyand Morgan Freeman as a mentor to a burgeoning assassin with superhuman killing powers.

McAvoy portrayed Wesley Gibson, a young man frustrated with his lackluster job and existence. However, his life turns upside down after a mystery woman known as Fox, played by Jolie, reveals that his father was a renowned assassin. Gibson trains as a member of a fraternity of assassins under Fox and Freeman's character, Sloan, to track down his dad's killer and avenge his death.