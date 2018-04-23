Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Prince William: It's a Boy!

Welcome to the world, royal baby No. 3!

Kate Middleton and Prince William have welcomed a third baby into the royal lineage. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to son on Monday, Kensington Palace confirmed. In the early hours of the morning, Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess had gone into early labor.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The wee one was born at St. Mary's Hospital in London and joins brother Prince George of Cambridge, 4, and sister Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, 2.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the new," Kensington Palace further announced.

The royal couple's child automatically becomes fifth in line to the British throne, behind grandpa Prince Charles, papa William and Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. (Yes, the new baby jumps uncle Prince Harry in the succession.)

The child's name is set to be announced soon.

The baby birth's comes just a few weeks ahead of Princess Charlotte's third birthday, which is on May 2, and a few months ahead of Prince George's fifth birthday, which is on July 22.