Neil Mockford/GC Images
Now the countdown is really on!
Kate Middleton has gone into labor with her and Prince William's third child, Kensington Palace confirmed with the following statement on Twitter:
"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labor. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."
The Duchess carried out her final public engagements before going on maternity leave in late March, only weeks before her previously announced April 2018 due date. She most recently made a surprise appearance alongside Prince William and other family members at an Easter service inside Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.
Multiple sources previously told E! News that Kate's final days of pregnancy were filled with some-well deserved rest and relaxation.
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
In early April, one insider said Kate was nesting at mom Carole Middleton's home in Bucklebury before returning to Kensington Palace where she was expected to "remain until she goes into labor."
"Kate is now officially on maternity leave until the autumn and looking forward to welcoming the new baby," a source explained. "The whole family is excited, including the children, who are very much aware that they are about to welcome a new brother or sister."
Additionally, we were told Kate and Will—who celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary on April 29—are leaving the sex of baby No. 3 a surprise. "They're rather looking forward to finding out," our insider said. "It's very difficult to be totally prepared when you don't know if it's going to be a boy or a girl."
The palace announced Middleton's pregnancy in September 2017, also confirming that she yet again was suffering from a morning sickness disease called Hyperemesis Gravidarum. "She has such a rotten time during these early months," a source told E! News at the time. "But she's out of the woods now and doing well."
She debuted a tiny bump at her first public appearance following the baby news one month later, and continued to keep up a rigorous work schedule as time passed.
The Duke and Duchess embarked on a four-day trip to Norway and Sweden in early 2018, in addition to maintaining advocacy work with Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
A preemptive congratulations to the entire royal family is in order! We can't wait to meet the latest addition.