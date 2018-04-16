Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Cozy With 20-Year-Old Model Camila Morrone at Coachella

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 3:08 PM

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone, Coachella

Premiere / BACKGRID

Another day, another model...

Mr. Coachella himself Leonardo DiCaprio hit up Weekend 1 of 2018 Coachella with a new beauty on his arm, 20-year-old model Camila Morrone, whom the Oscar winner was photographed getting cozy with on multiple occasions throughout the fun-filled fest.

At one point, Cami was spotted resting her head in the 43-year-old's lap while during the three-day musical festival in Indio, Calif. The A-list actor went to a variety of events during the first weekend, often wearing a hoodie to mask his easy-to-spot appearance. 

In addition to catching Beyoncé's comeback performance together, the PDA-tastic pair was also photographed smooching during Eminem's set on Sunday night.

Photos

Coachella 2018: Star Sightings

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone, Coachella

EVGA / Premiere / NGRE / BACKGRID

On Monday, Cami took to Instagram to post a smiling solo shot from the desert days, writing, "I have to say, I really gave it my all."

 

Camila Morrone, Al Pacino, Lucila Sola

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Interestingly enough, Camila's mother is 41-year-old Argentinian actress, Lucila Solá, who is dating Leo's pal, 77-year-old actor Al Pacino.

The Daily Mail reports that twosome have been spotted all over town since December. Last month they were on a breakfast date in West Hollywood. In February they were at Ellen DeGeneres' birthday party and even vacationed in Colorado in January with Tobey Maguire

In addition to rocking out with Cami, who recently appeared on the cover of Vogue Turkey, at Empire Polo Field, the superstar was also spotted at the #REVOLVEFestival and Moet & Chandon party at the Merv Griffin Estate.

The party boy also made sure to stop by the Levi’s Brand Presents Neon Carnival with Tequila Don Julio, arriving incognito in a blue hoodie, hat and his 3D glasses. An eyewitness tells E! News that the Oscar winner was escorted through a private entrance to his VIP table, where he and friends sipped on Don Julio 1942.

