Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Mesmerizing First Days of Motherhood

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 12:47 PM
Khloe Kardashian's heart is full of love for her newborn baby girl, True Thompson.
As the reality star rounds out her first week of motherhood since giving birth to a daughter with basketball star Tristan Thompsonon Thursday, the newest addition to the Kardashian family is the apple of her mama's eye.
"Khloe is mesmerized and completely in love with the baby," a source told E! News. "That's all she's thinking about is caring for the baby and being positive."
As for the alleged cheating drama surrounding Thompson, the Good American mogul is still undecided.
"She hasn't made any decisions on what she's going to do regarding Tristan. She is overcome with emotion and can't think about anything other than the baby right now," the insider explained.
According to the source, the new mama has remained in Cleveland with their daughter. In the meantime, her famous mom, Kris Jenner, has been lending the 33-year-old star a helping hand. "Kris is there helping out all day," the insider said. "Kris has been doing everything she can to help Khloe and keep her spirits up."
Jenner also saw her daughter through the birth. "She labored with Kris all day on Wednesday," a source told E! News last week. Ultimately, Thompson did reunite with Kardashian early Thursday at a Cleveland hospital to welcome their baby girl into the world. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashianand BFF Malika Haqqwere also all present for support.
Amid public uncertainty surrounding the new parents' relationship, Khloe's family and friends have been set on uplifting her.
"Everyone is focused on helping Khloe and staying positive at this time," a source previously said. "They want her to be comfortable and not stressed at all. They are focusing on the baby and crying a lot of happy tears at the moment."
Meanwhile, in her first public comment since the birth, Kardashian put on a united front with Thompson when the reality star revealed the baby's name on Monday.
"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," she wrote on social media. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?