EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Mesmerizing First Days of Motherhood

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 12:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian's heart is full of love for her newborn baby girl, True Thompson

As the reality star rounds out her first week of motherhood since giving birth to a daughter with basketball star Tristan Thompsonon Thursday, the newest addition to the Kardashian family is the apple of her mama's eye. 

"Khloe is mesmerized and completely in love with the baby," a source told E! News. "That's all she's thinking about is caring for the baby and being positive."

As for the alleged cheating drama surrounding Thompson, the Good American mogul is still undecided.  

"She hasn't made any decisions on what she's going to do regarding Tristan. She is overcome with emotion and can't think about anything other than the baby right now," the insider explained. 

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Journey: A Timeline

According to the source, the new mama has remained in Cleveland with their daughter. In the meantime, her famous mom, Kris Jenner, has been lending the 33-year-old star a helping hand. "Kris is there helping out all day," the insider said. "Kris has been doing everything she can to help Khloe and keep her spirits up."

Jenner also saw her daughter through the birth. "She labored with Kris all day on Wednesday," a source told E! News last week. Ultimately, Thompson did reunite with Kardashian early Thursday at a Cleveland hospital to welcome their baby girl into the world. Kim KardashianKourtney Kardashianand BFF Malika Haqqwere also all present for support.

Amid public uncertainty surrounding the new parents' relationship, Khloe's family and friends have been set on uplifting her. 

"Everyone is focused on helping Khloe and staying positive at this time," a source previously said. "They want her to be comfortable and not stressed at all. They are focusing on the baby and crying a lot of happy tears at the moment."

Meanwhile, in her first public comment since the birth, Kardashian put on a united front with Thompson when the reality star revealed the baby's name on Monday. 

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," she wrote on social media. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Babies , Pregnancies , Tristan Thompson , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello Kisses Boyfriend After a Little Encouragement From Fans

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Trademarks Her Married Name 1 Month After Wedding Ceremony

Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Tim Allen Reveals New Details About Home Improvement Revival

Kim Kardashian, Sophia Pippen, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors

Kim Kardashian Gives Goddaughter Sophia Pippen Dancing With the Stars: Juniors Advice

Leah Messer

Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer Opens Up About How She Contemplated Suicide in the Past

Kendall Jenner

UPDATE: Kendall Jenner Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Ariana Grande

How Ariana Grande Is Coping One Week After Pete Davidson Split

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.