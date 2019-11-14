From Other Woman to Crowned Duchess: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's Epic Love Story

Just weeks before their anniversary, England's charming prince waxed poetic about his bride. "It's always nice to have somebody on your side," opined the royal, calling his wife "an enormous support" who's never afraid to offer a gentle ribbing. "It's always marvelous to have somebody who, you know, you feel understands and wants to encourage. Although she certainly pokes fun if I get too serious about things. And all that helps."

But really, Duchess Camilla's most valuable trait may be her enduring spirit. As the other woman in Prince Charles' marriage to the beloved Princess Diana, the 72-year-old spent years being vilified by the public—and her own mother-in-law—emerging out the other side with her romance and dignity still intact.

In his 2018 book, Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles, author Tom Bower details how Queen Elizabeth II denounced the relationship, labeling Camilla as "that wicked woman." And yet despite the vitriol, Camilla has remained devoted to Charles for the better part of five decades—and throughout most of her own 21-year marriage to British army officer Andrew Parker Bowles.

"You can imagine it is a real, real challenge," Charles, marking his 71st birthday today, acknowledged in a 2015 interview with CNN International. "But she's, I think, been brilliant in the way she's tackled these things."