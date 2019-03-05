9 Reasons Why the Women Really Rule the Royal Family

In many classic fairy tales, the princess is portrayed as a damsel in distress, waiting to be rescued by her handsome prince. However, the women of the British royal family hardly fit this mold. In fact, they are arguably the true leaders of the British monarchy.

Now, this isn't just because the current and longest reigning ruler, Queen Elizabeth II, happens to be a woman. It also isn't simply because women are the ones who give birth to the future heirs to the throne.

No, these women are powerful royals because they embody true leadership qualities and carry them out to promote progressive change. They connect to the masses, make every royal duty that much more interesting and they pull us in whenever they step out and don their crowns (or tiaras) in public.

In honor of International Women's Day, which is on Friday, March 8 this year, here's a closer look at the nine reasons why the women are the ones who really rule the royal family.