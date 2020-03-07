9 Reasons Why Women Really Rule the Royal Family

In most fairy tales, the princess has historically been portrayed as a damsel in distress, waiting to be rescued by her handsome prince. Obviously, the women of the British royal family hardly fit this mold.

And even when they aren't technically ruling... they still totally rule.

This isn't only because Queen Elizabeth II, on the throne now for more than 68 years, making her the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch ever—is a woman. Or because it's the women who literally give life to the family, birthing the future heirs to the throne.

No, these women are powerful because they embody true leadership qualities and carry them out to promote progressive change. They connect to the masses, make every appearance that much more interesting and they pull us in whenever they speak in public.

In honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day on March 8, here are nine reasons why the women are the ones who make the royal family go 'round.