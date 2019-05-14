Everything We Know About the Scrapped Sex and the City 3 Movie

We could really use a cosmopolitan right about now.

It's no secret that Sex and the City fans have been hoping for a third movie for quite some time. If anything, some of the cast members have dropped hints that the possibility was there. But sometimes all good things must come to an end, and one key player put it simply: she wants to "play something else."

Speaking to E! News at the 2019 Fox Upfront presentation, Kim Cattrall shared how she feels about doing another Sex and the City movie. "What I want to do, especially at this point in my life, is to really play something else so full of life and courageous...but in a totally different way."

Despite not being one of the people who is yearning for a third film, she clarified that she is still "so proud" of working on the iconic HBO TV series. "I think the show itself was a zeitgeist for the time and I think it did so much to bring women together," she said. "That was the main thing I was so proud of."