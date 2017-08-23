Everything We Know About Top Gun: Maverick Starring Tom Cruise

After all of these years, there's still a huge need for speed.

More than three decades after the release of the blockbuster smash Top Gun, moviegoers can look forward to a brand-new sequel already in the works.

And while the star himself Tom Cruise confirmed the news months ago, fans are receiving more and more teases of the project. According to Deadline, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Lewis Pullman are set to join the cast that also includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Glen Powell.

"We're going to have the same tone as we had in the first movie. Stylistically, it's going to be the same. We're going to have the same score," Tom shared with Access Hollywood in a recent interview. "We're going to have big fast machines. It's going to be a competition film like the first one."

He added, "There's going to be aircraft carries. There's going to be jets."