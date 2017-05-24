Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 5 Movie Secrets Revealed in Vanity Fair

Ready for some Star Wars spoilers?

Vanity Fair released four separate, commemorative covers featuring characters from Disney and Lucasfilm's upcoming movie Star Wars: the Last Jedi, all shot by Annie Leibovitz. They feature BB-8, Finn (John Boyega), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran).

The complete cover story, written by David Kamp, was published online Wednesday.

Here are five takeaways from the magazine's profile:

1. Luke Comes Out of Hiding

Rey handed Luke his lightsaber in The Force Awakens at Ahch-To, the Jedi temple's home planet. Luke has been living in this village among an indigenous race of caretaker creatures. Director Rian Johnson isn't at liberty to share more details—but they're definitely "not Ewoks."