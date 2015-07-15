Amy Schumer Wears Princess Leia's Bikini, Seduces C-3PO and R2-D2 and Poses Topless in GQ

Amy Schumer doesn't have a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (that we know of, anyway), but no matter. The writer and star of Universal Pictures' Trainwreck has reimagined her own version of some of the film franchise's most iconic moments for GQ's August issue. For the cover, the comedienne models Princess Leia's bikini from Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and seductively sucks C-3PO's finger.
Carrie Fisher never did that in the 1983 blockbuster!
In another risqué photo, a topless Schumer let's down her Princess Leia buns while in bed with the franchise's two most popular droids. The Inside Amy Schumer star fondles R2-D2's knob and smokes a presumably post-coital cigarette with C-3PO. Famed photographer Mark Seliger captured the trio's, uh, intimate moment.
Schumer's GQ interview won't be released until Monday.
In a recent Complex interview, Schumer discussed the objectification of women in Hollywood. "We're all given this male gaze," she explained. "It's just instilled in us. In every movie, it's still the slow pan from the shoe up the girl's thigh, and we're watching it, like, 'Well, that's not how I look at women.'"
Because women are depicted that way, the actress told the magazine, society is "not comfortable with the male form. So it's so funny when we see a guy naked, but when a woman's naked, it's like, [moans]."
Sex and nudity aren't the only things on Schumer's mind, though.
"I've been saying onstage a little bit that I've never hooked up after a show. I say, 'I'm not doing this for the dick.' Because male comics get a lot of p---y. I'd go as far as to say 'undeserved p---y.' But it's just different. I go right to my hotel after the show. I'm not hanging out. I'm an introvert. I like to talk to one person, and I need to kind of recharge. I'm very close and funny with my friends and family, and then other people I'm very careful with. I'm not the girl who'd be at the bar like, 'Yeah, I'll do shots with you guys!' I'd be faking it. I'm down to have a conversation, but I'm not a party animal," she told Complex. "I don't even think I say that [in my stand-up], but I think what people take from what I see on stage is that, 'This girl's down to f--k, and she's down to take shots.' I'm not down for either of those things."
"If I meet a guy and I want to sleep with him, I will. I've always been in relationships, and then when we break up, if I want to sleep with someone, I'll do it. I don't even care. If I know this guy is stupid and I don't ever want to see him again, I'll probably still sleep with him. But that's changing a little bit."
With Trainwreck, Schumer hopes to remove the stigma of being a sexually active female. "I hope that this movie is a little bit of a gateway to tell people, 'Don't judge everyone so harshly,'" the actress said.
"There's gotta be a balance. If you're healthy about your vices, it's not fair that they should be OK for men and not women. If you're happy and you're enjoying your life and you're figuring it out and that's what you wanna do, then yeah. I drink. I will have sex with someone. You know? It's like, that's OK. I feel fine about that. The only thing that's not fine about it is the way other people will react."
Schumer knows she has a lot of work to do before that happens, though. "I had an interview yesterday, and this woman in Toronto was like, 'So you're easy.' And I was like, 'No, I'm not.' And she was like, 'But you are.' And I went, 'No, I'm definitely not easy. Any guys that know me know that I'm actually pretty hard to have sex with.' And I said, 'That's so rude. You're so rude,'" the comic recalled. "It's a risk that people might misunderstand [the film]. I just want people to leave it having laughed and feeling better about themselves, and also people watching being like, 'I'm not gonna be so quick to just label this person as a drunk, easy girl. What's going on with her, why is she this way, what is she evolving into?'"
