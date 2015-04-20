Surprise! Randy Travis Is Married as He Continues to Recuperate After Debilitating Stroke

Turns out that was Randy Travis' wife with him at the 2015 Academy of Country Music Awards last night.

A rep for the country music star confirms to E! News that Travis married longtime fiancée Mary Davis on March 21 in Texas.

The happy news comes as Travis continues to recuperate from a serious health scare, the "Storms of Life artist having suffered a stroke while being treated for a heart condition in July 2013, a complication that required surgery to relieve pressure on his brain. After being discharged from the hospital, he then needed to spend time at a rehabilitation facility for physical therapy and further treatment.

And Mary was by his side throughout.