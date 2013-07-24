Kate Middleton's Post-Baby Body: U.K. Tabloid Apologizes for Cover Story on Royal Weight Loss

U.K.'s OK! magazine is now backtracking after their latest cover story received strong criticism—and even some boycotting.
The British mag released their latest issue the same day Kate Middleton gave birth, with a photo of the new royal mom on the cover and the headline "Kate's Post-Baby Weight Loss Regime," promoting an interview with someone described as her personal trainer, who says, "She's super fit—her stomach will shrink straight back."
Well, a lot of people felt that the story was a little too soon (she just gave birth!) and pressuring new moms to instantly lose the baby weight.
"Kate is one of the great beauties of our age and OK! readers love her," a spokeswoman for Northern & Shell, the parent company of the mag, said.
"Like the rest of the world, we were very moved by her radiance as she and Prince William introduced the Prince of Cambridge to the world. We would not dream of being critical of her appearance. If that was misunderstood on our cover it was not intended."
The cover quickly brought on a Twitter backlash from various people, including TV and radio presenter Katy Hill, who tweeted a photo of her post-baby body two months after giving birth, and urged followers to boycott the mag.
Twitter
"I think all mums should boycott @OK_Magazine for this cover ONE DAY after has given birth. REALLY? ," Hill tweeted.
"New Mums. If the @OK_Magazine cover has made you feel bad, here's me 2 months post baby. YOU MADE A HUMAN! x," she added, with a photo of her post-baby body.
Tamsin Kelly, editor of Parentdish, also spoke out against the cover story: "For this magazine cover line to be in UK shops on the very same day Kate left hospital with her newborn baby is contemptible."
Kelly continued, "Women who do get back in shape fast may have an entourage of personal trainers and nutrition experts plus, and most importantly, someone to care for their baby while they are pursuing these ridiculous regimes."
In fact, Middleton's post-baby belly was praised on Twitter for busting the pregnancy taboo, and many users tweeted support to the Duchess of Cambridge (like this one and this one and this one, to name a few.)
Way to go, Kate.