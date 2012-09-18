Greetings from Tim Buckley Trailer: Watch Penn Badgley Sing as Jeff Buckley

If you're hoping for a biopic on American vocalist Tim Buckley, you might be disappointed.

But if you're into interesting stories and seeing guys like Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley hit the high notes on the microphone while strumming the guitar, then Greetings from Tim Buckley might be your flick.

The trailer for the film—which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival—starts by introducing us to Jeff Buckley (Badgley), the son of the famous musician who gets invited to participate in a tribute for his father.