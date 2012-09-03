Fall TV Preview: Does The Mob Doctor Have an Identity Crisis?

The Mob Doctor (Fox)

Premieres Monday, Sept. 17, 9:00 p.m.

Time-Slot Competition: The X Factor (Fox), 2 Broke Girls (CBS), Mike & Molly (CBS), Gossip Girl (CW), The Voice (NBC), Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Cast: Jordana Spiro, William Forsythe, Floriana Lima, Zach Gilford, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Zeljko Ivanek, James Carpinello, Jesse Lee Soffer, Wendy Makkena

Status: We've seen the pilot episode.

What should a doctor do when a pesky conscience and Hippocratic Oath are there to put a damper on one's side job? The coolest thing about The Mob Doctor's departure from tradition is that it allows our hero to have a lot of swagger. We're not doctors and we don't play them on TV, but we sure watch enough TV to know how doctors act. Grace is not like other TV docs.

She's more self-assured than Grey's Anatomy doctors, she dresses like a CSI: NY detective and she can drive a getaway vehicle. What's not to like? Most interesting is the creators haven't shied away from her very dark gray area of morality. And we like all of the above.