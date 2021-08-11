How Normani Overcame Feeling Like an "Underdog" After Being "Overlooked" in Fifth Harmony

Watch : Normani Reveals She Felt Overlooked While in Fifth Harmony

Normani is a multiplatinum star, but she hasn't always felt that way.

One watch of her latest music video "Wild Side" and "underdog" is hardly the first adjective that comes to mind when thinking of the powerful performer. But, as she shared with Allure, being bullied as a kid took a lasting toll. "I've always felt like the underdog," she said, "in anything that I've ever done."

While the 25-year-old multihyphenate is harnessing her many talents now as a solo artist, it seems she wasn't fully able to during the years she spent making music as a member of Fifth Harmony. "I didn't get to really sing in the group. I felt like I was overlooked," she told the magazine. "That idea has been projected on me. Like, this is your place."

Well, as Normani has since made clear with her own hit tracks, her place is at the center of a stage. Simultaneously, she's serving as an example to the world of why Black women should never be generalized.