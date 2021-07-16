Britney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Normani and Cardi B Strip Naked for Steamy Shower in "Wild Side" Music Video

Normani collaborates with Cardi B in the perspiration-inducing music video for "Wild Side," marking the Fifth Harmony alum's first solo single since 2019.

The music video for Normani's first single since 2019 is leaving nothing to the imagination.

The 25-year-old Fifth Harmony alum teams up with Cardi B as both stars appear naked in the video for "Wild Side," which was released on Friday, July 16. The two of them have been close for a while, as Normani made a cameo in the video for Cardi's smash hit "WAP."

Cardi's feature arrives in the second half of the song, and she makes the most of her screen time. Sure enough, she and Normani are both shown completely naked above a gorgeous pool before they're about to get showered by water from above.

Among the other highlights include the "Dancing With a Stranger" vocalist showing off impressive dance moves from a rooftop, and later wearing a leopard-print outfit in a helicopter while a number of shirtless men do their best to join her inside the vehicle. Who could blame them? 

During the chorus, Normani—who has yet to share details about an upcoming album—sings, "We can't just keep talkin' about it/We think too often about it/We can't just be cautious about it/I wanna get wild."

Prior to the music video dropping, Normani posted footage to her Instagram Story of Cardi B hyping up her followers about the release. 

"I feel like this is Normani's big comeback, and I want you guys to treat it like it's her birthday," Cardi shared. "Like, this is literally her birthday, and this song, this everything, is so amazing, and I'm just literally so proud of her. I'm just like the support team!"

The 28-year-old "Up" rapper continued, "I'm so excited. You guys are going to see Normani in a different light. Oh, my gosh, I'm excited. This is amazing."

RCA

Normani, who hasn't released a single as a solo featured artist since 2019's "Motivation," was clearly embracing the moment as well. Just after the video premiered, she shared images to Instagram of herself and Cardi from the shoot, adding the caption, "I'm crying."

The memorable "Wild Side" video from director Tanu Muino can be seen, above. 

