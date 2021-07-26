The Kids of Sex and the City Are All Grown Up in Must-See Reboot Photos

Watch : "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

And Just Like That...the kids of Sex and the City are all grown up.

The main cast of the beloved HBO series recently teamed up to film scenes for the newly rebooted show, titled And Just Like That. But even though Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon have fans going wild with their fierce fashion and nostalgic-inducing reunions, they aren't the only ones people are buzzing over.

Just days ago, new set photos emerged of New York's most stylish trio. But eagle-eyed observers noticed that in certain scenes Cynthia (Miranda) and Kristin (Charlotte) were joined by their kids, who aren't so little anymore.

It appears Charlotte's two daughters, Lily and Rose, will be featured in the new SATC revival on HBO Max, as they were seen filming alongside Kristin, Evan Handler (Charlotte's husband Henry) and Mario Cantone.

In one image, Kristin twinned with her daughters in matching colorful floral dresses. However, Rose added an extra edge to her outfit by wearing a tuxedo-printed tee over her dress.