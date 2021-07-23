Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make a Cozy Instagram Debut at Leah Remini’s Birthday Bash

Does this count as Instagram official? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had their hands all over each other at a recent soirée—and the photographic evidence is hidden in plain sight.
Sorry to say, the glitzy event wasn't their wedding, but Bennifer fans can still relish the first Instagram pic of the couple that has come from their inner circle.
J.Lo's BFF Leah Remini shared throwback photos from "not that long ago" that showed her big birthday party, which celebrated her turning 51 on June 15. She included a montage of photos from the night, including a sweet black-and-white image of the birthday girl with a certain Super Bowl performer and her Batman boyfriend.
Jen had her hand on Ben's chest and a fierce look on her face. Ben kept one arm around each of the women, but kept his hand firmly on J.Lo's shoulder as they stared down the camera.
"Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday," Leah captioned the post on July 22. "I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can't thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me."
The Kevin Can Wait actress noted, "It's been an interesting year, so this birthday meant a lot for many reasons."
Though we didn't need anymore proof that Ben and Jen are the real deal, Leah's public picture tells us the couple is already getting close to each others' friends.
They've also spent time with one another's kids. In fact, Jen's 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, joined the stars for their Fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons, a source told E! News at the time, calling their festivities "low-key" as they "took a walk at sunset along the water."
Just days later, the twins hung out with Ben's 9-year-old son Samuel while grabbing lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles.
"Jennifer looked so happy to be exploring one of Ben's go-to neighborhood spots," an eyewitness dished. "During lunch, J.Lo rubbed her hand on Ben's back as the kids talked. Everyone was laughing, smiling and engaged in fun conversation. They looked like a happy family. People respected their space and they were able to enjoy a peaceful lunch."
Earlier this week, a separate source revealed that Bennifer is "fully committed to each other," although they've both agreed they aren't in a rush to get married again.
"They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot. They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary," the second insider explained.