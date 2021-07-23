Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make a Cozy Instagram Debut at Leah Remini’s Birthday Bash

Watch : Jennifer Lopez DODGES Hoda Kotb's Question About Ben Affleck

Does this count as Instagram official? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had their hands all over each other at a recent soirée—and the photographic evidence is hidden in plain sight.

Sorry to say, the glitzy event wasn't their wedding, but Bennifer fans can still relish the first Instagram pic of the couple that has come from their inner circle.

J.Lo's BFF Leah Remini shared throwback photos from "not that long ago" that showed her big birthday party, which celebrated her turning 51 on June 15. She included a montage of photos from the night, including a sweet black-and-white image of the birthday girl with a certain Super Bowl performer and her Batman boyfriend.

Jen had her hand on Ben's chest and a fierce look on her face. Ben kept one arm around each of the women, but kept his hand firmly on J.Lo's shoulder as they stared down the camera.

"Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday," Leah captioned the post on July 22. "I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can't thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me."