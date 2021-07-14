KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Meet the New Women Joining the Sex and the City Reboot

HBO Max just revealed the new trio of ladies joining Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte on the streets of New York City. Check it out!

By Alyssa Ray Jul 14, 2021 11:33 PMTags
TVSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityCynthia NixonKristin DavisNostalgia

And just like that...there is a new batch of ladies joining the Sex and the City reboot.

On Wednesday, July 14, HBO Max revealed that The Green Knight's Sarita Choudhury, Empire's Nicole Ari Parker and The Morning Show's Karen Pittman will be joining Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis for the revival series, titled And Just Like That.... And, as the recent announcement teased, the women will be portraying a trio of accomplished ladies.

Specifically, Choudhury will play Seema Patel, "a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker," Parker will play Lisa Todd Wexley, "a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian," and Pittman will play Dr. Nya Wallace, a "brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor," according to HBO Max.

While we don't yet know where these women fit in Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte's lives, executive producer Michael Patrick King made it clear that the show is lucky to have them on the cast.

photos
Fierce Fashion Statements From the Sex and the City Reboot

"Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family," he said in a statement. "Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell."

The highly anticipated revival is certainly rounding out its cast as, back in June, it was confirmed that SATC alums David EigenbergEvan Handler, Mario Cantone and Willie Garson were returning to their roles. Prior to this casting update, it was revealed that Chris Noth will abso-f--king-lutely be in the Sex and the City reboot. 

Getty Images

For those who may've missed it, the upcoming HBO Max original "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," as the streaming service detailed it.

From what we've seen online, the series is well underway. Earlier this month, Parker (as in Sarah Jessica), took to Instagram to share an image from the first day of filming. Later in the day, the streaming service shared an official pic that will have you cheering with a cosmo!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Shayna Hubers' Former Cellmate Reveals Special Demand From Murderer

2

AJ McLean Details Britney Spears Interaction That “Broke” His Heart

3

Eva Mendes Shares Rare Video Taken By Her and Ryan Gosling’s Kids

Still, if you couldn't help but wonder what's to come for the upcoming series, learn everything we know below.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hbo/Darren Star Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Who's In, Who's Out

When And Just Like That... was announced in January, it was confirmed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon would be reprising their characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Original series executive producer Michael Patrick King is also returning for SATC's next chapter. 

Notably M.I.A.? Kim Cattrall, who played the fourth member of their quartet, fan-favorite Samantha Jones. Given that Cattrall has famously feuded with Parker and ruled out a return for a potential third film, it wasn't too surprising to see her sit this series out, but it did leave fans to wonder if Samantha would be replaced.

"Samantha isn't part of this story," Parker confirmed on Instagram. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

And that wasn't the last time she weighed in on the subject.

"It's not quite as black and white as that. We're not looking to create a fourth character," Parker told a cameraman in January, when asked if the search for a fourth cast member for the new series had begun.

She added, "We have New York City as a fourth character. There'll be lots of interesting new characters that we're excited about."

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
What It's About

Per a press release from HBO Max, And Just Like That..."will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

And while an official premiere date has yet to be announced, the network noted the "10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Fresh Blood

It seems the ladies will have a new pal when they return sans Samantha as Grey's Anatomy veteran Sara Ramírez is joining SATC.

Ramírez is set to play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Per HBO Max, "Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."

King adde, "Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama—and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."

Getty Images
Cheers to New Faces

In July, HBO Max announced that actresses Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman joined the cast as Seema Patel, Lisa Todd Wexley and Dr. Nya Wallace, respectively. The new trio will portray a group of accomplished women, including a real estate broker, documentarian and a Law professor.

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Mr. Big Is Back!

While there were initially rumblings that Carrie's main man, played by Chris Noth, would not be reprising his role, HBO Max announced on May 27 that Big would absof--kinglutely be back in the Big Apple

Executive Producer Michael Patrick King commemorated the casting news by noting that he was "thrilled to be working with Chris again," adding, "How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?"

Well, we couldn't help but wonder…

This news comes three months after Noth suggested that reports of him not returning were inaccurate. At the time, he noted on Instagram, "Everything changes—including announcements in the rags."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
Aidan Shaw Returns?

Will Carrie's other fan-fave paramour also be back? Well, it depends who you ask. 

John Corbett told Page Six he's "going to do the show" and that he "might be in quite a few" episodes. While HBO reportedly declined to comment, SJP spoke out, weighing in on the comments section of an Instagram post about Aidan's possible return.

"I'm not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction," she wrote, "but the response is amazing to read…x."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Rest of the Guys' Status

Fret not, fans of Miranda and Steve because David Eisenberg exclusively told E! in March that it's very likely he will be reprising his role. 

"I'm pretty sure. They have called me," Eisenberg said on Daily Pop. "They've been wonderful and I'm very excited to see Miss Cynthia Nixon in her portrayal of Miranda and also their son Brady Brady. We never established whether he was Brady Hobbs or Brady Brady Hobbs or Brady Hobbs Brady. So I'm really hoping to see that we're all going to be together."

And, in June 2021 it was confirmed that Eisenberg would be joining the series alongside fellow SATC alums Mario Cantone, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Phew! But what about the "Absolute Hunk" himself, Smith Jerrod? 

"I have not [been approached], but I would be the last to know!" Jason Lewis told Daily Front Row in May. "As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls."

For more SATC news, click here.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Shayna Hubers' Former Cellmate Reveals Special Demand From Murderer

2

AJ McLean Details Britney Spears Interaction That “Broke” His Heart

3

Eva Mendes Shares Rare Video Taken By Her and Ryan Gosling’s Kids

4

Britney Spears Tells Court Dad Jamie Spears Is "Ruining" Her Life

5
Breaking

Britney Spears Scores Legal Victory in Fight to End Conservatorship