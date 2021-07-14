Meet the New Women Joining the Sex and the City Reboot

And just like that...there is a new batch of ladies joining the Sex and the City reboot.
On Wednesday, July 14, HBO Max revealed that The Green Knight's Sarita Choudhury, Empire's Nicole Ari Parker and The Morning Show's Karen Pittman will be joining Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis for the revival series, titled And Just Like That.... And, as the recent announcement teased, the women will be portraying a trio of accomplished ladies.
Specifically, Choudhury will play Seema Patel, "a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker," Parker will play Lisa Todd Wexley, "a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian," and Pittman will play Dr. Nya Wallace, a "brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor," according to HBO Max.
While we don't yet know where these women fit in Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte's lives, executive producer Michael Patrick King made it clear that the show is lucky to have them on the cast.
"Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family," he said in a statement. "Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell."
The highly anticipated revival is certainly rounding out its cast as, back in June, it was confirmed that SATC alums David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Mario Cantone and Willie Garson were returning to their roles. Prior to this casting update, it was revealed that Chris Noth will abso-f--king-lutely be in the Sex and the City reboot.
For those who may've missed it, the upcoming HBO Max original "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," as the streaming service detailed it.
From what we've seen online, the series is well underway. Earlier this month, Parker (as in Sarah Jessica), took to Instagram to share an image from the first day of filming. Later in the day, the streaming service shared an official pic that will have you cheering with a cosmo!
Still, if you couldn't help but wonder what's to come for the upcoming series, learn everything we know below.
