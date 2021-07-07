Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus Share a "Creative and Spiritual Bond," But Aren't Exclusively Dating

It seems it was only a matter of time before Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus' friendship had the potential to evolve into something more.
A source exclusively tells E! News that the pop stars are in fact spending more time together following their outing at the June 29 premiere party for Space Jam 2. But before fans get too ahead of themselves, the insider says, "They are not exclusively dating by any means."
Rather, the source shares they're "hanging out" and "enjoying each other's company."
"They have been friends for awhile but there is definitely a connection there," the insider continues, sharing that it was their "creative and spiritual bond" that brought them together.
According to the insider, Demi and Noah are both "very creative people," which has been great, as they "love that they can share their love for music with each other."
And that passion for music has helped them with their songwriting too, with the source sharing that they "have been leaning on each other for ideas and creativity." In other words, it wouldn't be surprising for Noah and Demi to collaborate on more songs together.
As for whether or not the singers plan to explore their feelings for each other, the source says that remains to be seen. According to the insider, "Demi has expressed they want to remain single but is a very open person about seeing where life takes them."
Demi recently spoke about Noah's singing talents after inviting her to perform with them for the YouTube's 2021 Pride celebration. They wrote on Instagram at the time, "Thank you @noahcyrus for closing out the night w me for @youtube's pride 2021 celebration. I'm so happy we finally got to sing our song together #Easy."
And Noah returned the affection, writing to Demi, "thank you for having me you [sic] were effortlessly perfect and im never not in awe of u."
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer's public outing with Noah comes nearly a year after they called off their two-month engagement to Max Ehrich. Demi later told Glamour they were devastated by the split, but eventually realized it was a "huge sign."
"I thought I was going to spend my life with someone," they reflected. "Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."
In May, Demi told their followers they identify as non-binary and use they/them pronouns, a decision they made following some "healing and self-reflective work." They shared, "I'm doing this for those out there who haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones."