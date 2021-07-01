Did Kim Kardashian Break the Vatican's Dress Code With Her Cut-Out Gown? She Says...

Watch : Did Kim Kardashian Break the Dress Code at the Vatican?

Kim Kardashian was keeping up with the dress code when she visited the Vatican.

The 40-year-old reality star recently took a trip to Rome and drew controversy over an outfit she wore while touring Vatican City, home of the pope, with friends, including supermodel Kate Moss. On Tuesday, June 29, paparazzi photographed her outside wearing a sheer, white, off-the-shoulder, lace cut-out gown. Kim posted photos from her visit on her Instagram on Thursday, July 1, showing her in the same outfit. In two pics taken inside the Sistine Chapel, Kim wore a black leather jacket over her dress.

In her caption, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, "Don't worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel's [sic]."

According to the Vatican museums' website, entry to the church and the chapel, located in the Apostolic Palace, the official residence of the pope, is "permitted only to appropriately dressed visitors."